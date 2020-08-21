1/1
Clifford Wells
1939 - 2020
Clifford Wells

Hyde Park - Clifford Benjamin Wells, 81, of Hyde Park, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at ArchCare at Ferncliff Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center.

Born on Saturday, July 29, 1939 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of Fletcher Clifford and Edna Benjamin Wells. He attended local schools, graduating from Arlington High School in 1957. He later graduated from Hudson Valley Community College.

He married the love of his life, Barbara J. Sprinz on July 14, 1963, at The First Baptist Church, Poughkeepsie. Their loving union spanned 57 years.

Clifford was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church, Hyde Park. He volunteered and served as the Warden at St. James Episcopal Church. He was a former Trustee for the Hyde Park Fire and Water District. Cliff was an automobile enthusiast and cyclist. He loved cycling the Hudson Valley Rail Trail.

In 1993, he retired from IBM, Poughkeepsie as a Senior Engineer where he was the recipient of several Outstanding Contribution Awards, an Invention Achievement Award, and a First Patent Award. After retiring from IBM, he worked for Friendly Honda from 1995 to 2001.

Cliff is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 57 years, Barbara J. Wells, Hyde Park; two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin & Holly Wells, Camden, ME, and Al & Kate Wells, New London, CT, a brother, Roger T. Wells, Yulee, FL, four grandchildren, John & Hugh Wells, New London, CT; Alli & Ben Wells, Rockport, ME.

At Cliff's request, cremation took place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Inurnment will be made quietly and privately at St. James' Church Historic Graveyard, Hyde Park.

Clifford's family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to either St. James Episcopal Church, 4526 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538, or Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
