Clifton Hennessee Kearney Sr.
New York City - On April 28, 2019 Clifton Hennessee Kearney Sr. passed away while staying with his daughter in New York City. Clifton was born on a family farm on January 27, 1925 in Warrenton, North Carolina. He was the eldest child of the late Mildred "Portia" Green Kearney and WWI veteran, the late Clarence Cleveland Kearney Sr. Mildred and Clarence went on to have five children. Three of whom have predeceased Clifton; Ruby Beatrice Kearney Rooney, Clarence Cleveland Kearney Jr. (Killed in action during the Korean War Conflict) and the youngest child, Vietnam era veteran, Roth Edward Kearney.
Clifton spent his formative years attending Greenwood Baptist Church in Warrenton, North Carolina.
Clifton H. Kearney Sr. served in the United States Army during WWII in Rhineland: Central Europe. Clifton was in the Third Army under the command of General George C. Patton Jr. Upon completion of Clifton's service, he received two Bronze Service Stars. In August 1946, Clifton arrived back home to Warrenton, North Carolina. Like many young African American soldiers returning from WWII, he set out to improve his situation here at home. So, full of promise of what could be, he decided to embark on another journey. Clifton left the Jim Crow South to be the first person in his family to pursue higher education. Ever-present in his mind was his late mother, Mildred Green Kearney's encouragement to pursue higher education in engineering after one of his high school teacher's informed her (Mr. Fordson) of his impressive grasp of math and science.
Attending Howard University was his goal. Clifton like many young African American's going to Howard University would be a dream come true. Howard's legacy of world renowned scholars was one he aspired to be a part of. His Dad, Clarence Kearney Sr., arranged for him to live with one of his cousins who had migrated from North Carolina to DC to find work during the early years of the great migration of African Americans out of the rural south in the 1920's.
First day at Howard University, Clifton put on his one good suit to attend classes. Fore, it was customary to dress for success when going to college in the early half of the 20th Century.
To help with expenses, he worked at a gas station while attending classes. During the summers, he helped his Dad pick tobacco in North Carolina. One summer, he ventured north to Buffalo, NY to work at the Post Office while living with a cousin who had just moved there.
Working and going to school Clifton graduated from Howard University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1952. One of his friends in his graduation class was Harry Cochrane. Cochrane was from Beacon, NY. Near IBM (International Business Machines) in Poughkeepsie, NY. Cochrane became the first African American Electrical Engineer hired by IBM. Cochrane tried to get his friend to leave DC and go to Poughkeepsie. Instead, Clifton was united in marriage to Howard University student, Louise Hill Kearney on April 4, 1953 and secured a job with the Federal Government. A couple years later, intrigued about the new technical projects and wanting to provide a better quality of life for his family, Clifton picked up stakes and took his young wife, Louise Hill Kearney, and infant son, Clifton Jr. to Poughkeepsie, NY. Becoming the second Electrical Engineer and one of a handful of the first African American professionals hired by IBM.
While at IBM Clifton worked on a multitude of projects. Most notable was on the IBM System/360 computer, the first unified hardware and software computer. For those that don't know, every time you perform a transaction at your bank, grocery or department store, even 50 years later, it is an IBM mainframe processes that transaction (now called IBM z series). Revolutionary when it was introduced in the early 60's and remains the industry leader today.
Both, Clifton and Harry Cochrane saw the need to pass along the value of an education at a Historically Black college like Howard, and became founders of the Hudson Valley Howard University Alumni Association (HUAA) in the mid1960's. Clifton was voted the first President of the chapter. Eventually, he rose to become Chairman of Region 1 of HUAA. Which started him traveling to Region 1 cities in New York, New Jersey and New England to speak to students about Howard. In fact, Clifton's enthusiasm for Howard led to his nomination and election as the National President of the Howard University Alumni Association (1980-1982).
After 30 years at IBM, Clifton decided to return to his roots and entered a program that allowed him to go to a Historically Black College and mentor School of Engineering transfer students. Clifton was persuaded by Dr. Eugene M. DeLoatch, Dean of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering at Morgan State University - to become the (first) Director and Coordinator of Transfer Students in the School of Engineering.
Clifton wrote and edited the newsletter for the Baltimore Chapter of The National Technical Association (NTA) that was submitted to Morgan's Radio WEAA every year that he started working at Morgan. He worked on the Annual (NTA) Banquet Committee, as well.
Clifton retired from the School of Engineering after 31 years of "outstanding service to which he was always on time and never late for work."
Clifton's spouse, Louise Hill Kearney, Poughkeepsie Middle School teacher, passed away in 2011. He is survived by his son, Clifton H. Kearney Jr. and Daughter, Terri L. Kearney. He is also survived by his youngest sister, Mildred Allen Kearney McCullough, three granddaughters Naima, Aisha and Amina Kearney, three great grand children, several devoted nieces and nephews, and cousins and host of friends nationwide.
In Lieu of flowers, the children of Clifton H. Kearney Sr. are establishing an education fund as a living memorial to both of their late parents. Louise and Clifton devoted their lives to bettering the lives of others through education.
Make checks payable to:
"Clifton H. and Louise H. Kearney Sr. Memorial Fund for Stem Education"
Donations Should Be Mailed to:
Terri L. Kearney Manhattanville Station P.O. Box 3426 New York, NY 10027
Mr. Kearney will repose 9-11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Springfield Baptist Church, 8 Mattie Cooper Square, Beacon, NY 12508. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Sam Perry will officiate. Interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY 12524. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 10, 2019