Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
85 - Climound Lemound Mack "Cowboy", 85, passed away on April 28, 2019. He was born in Florida to the late Ira Mack and Mamie Herrington. He worked for the NYS Local Retirement System for many years. Lemound loved music, working and was known for his classy sense of fashion.

Lemound is survived by his daughter Clementine Mack Keaton; grandchildren Chaketha, Shamika and Andrea; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; special friends Ozell Daniels and Marvin Suitt, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his siblings; Willie Mims Sr, David Mims Sr, Walter Mims Sr, James Mims, Jesse Mims, Ralph Mack and Rosa Nelson.

Calling hour will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 2-3pm with a service beginning at 3pm at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840.To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 1, 2019
