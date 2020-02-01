|
Clinton Powell
Hyde Park - Clinton Powell, 73, of Poughkeepsie, New York, passed away on January 23, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born to Charles and Icilda Powell, on November 8, 1946, in St. Catherine, Jamaica. Clinton attended Sligoville all age school, and Kingsway HS. He earned his highest degree A Master of Social Work from Yeshiva University, and retired from Astor Children's Services in Rhinebeck, NY. Although retired, Clinton had an active schedule and was very involved as an Elder at Poughkeepsie SDA church. Clinton loved the lord which was displayed with many nonprofit efforts.
He was married to Dianna Powell for 48 years who survives him. Clinton is also survived by siblings Annel Campbell, and Kenneth Powell; children Lorene, Andrew, Mona and her husband Shawn; and grandchildren Cordell, Alexis, Amani, and Madison.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Poughkeepsie SDA Church, 71 Mitchell Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The burial will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, and the repast will take place at River Ridge in Hyde Park. Donations can be sent to Poughkeepsie SDA Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., 4365 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020