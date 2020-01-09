|
|
Clyde Tinklepaugh
Livingston - Clyde L Tinklepaugh, 96, a longtime Livingston resident, passed away on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on February 4th, 1923, in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late John R and Myrtie (Lasher) Tinklepaugh.
He served in the Marine Corps from 1943 to 1947 during WW II. Clyde participated in action in Okinawa and during the occupation of North China. He was wounded in action in May of 1945 and earned a "Purple Heart" for his service.
Clyde married Patricia Abrial on January 24, 1948 in Red Hook, NY, and Patricia predeceased him on May 25, 2000.
For many years, Clyde worked as the Director of Real Property Tax for Columbia County.
An avid boater, he was a longtime member of the Hudson Power Boat Association and served as Commander for over 15 years. He also was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
He is survived by his children; Clyde (Nancy) Tinklepaugh of Wilmington, DE, Patricia T. Moore of Red Hook, NY, Pamela Tinklepaugh of Millbrook, NY, Priscilla (Bob) Mazal of Livingston, NY, and Prudence Richmond of Red Hook, NY; a sister, Maryann Tinklepaugh Fish of Washington, DC; his grandchildren, Karen, Kathryn, Kim, Jason, Tiffany, Christopher, Whitney, Tyler, Paul, Andrew, & Parker; five great grandchildren; a niece; a nephew; along with extended family and friends.
A brother, John "Jackie" Tinklepaugh predeceased him while serving in the Air Force.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, on Monday January 13, 2020 from 11 AM - 1 PM. Funeral service will take place at 1 pm. Burial with military honors will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Manorton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020