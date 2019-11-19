|
|
Coach Barbara B. Webster
Wappingers Falls, New York - Coach Barbara B. Webster, 87, passed away at home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was the daughter of Patricia Benton and was born on April 23, 1932 in Tarrytown, NY. She graduated from Harrison High School and received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Sargent College and Boston University as well as her Masters Degree from Ithaca College.
For 34 years, Barbara taught Physical Education and coached many sports teams in the Wappingers Central School District at Roy C. Ketcham and John Jay High Schools. She was a Founder of Girls Interscholastic Sports in Dutchess County. Barbara had a love for all of her students. She was a member of the Thomas Macrini Sports Hall of Fame and an avid Mets and UConn Women's Basketball Teams and was also a member of the Fishkill Baptist Church, Bible Study and Mom's Groups. Barbara was an enthusiastic Dog Show participant showing English Cocker Spaniels and owned several Shihtzu's.
Barbara had many friends and wonderful students She was one of the happiest and friendliest people you would meet and had an infectious smile. She leaves behind her friend of 60 years Barbara Donaldson and many caring close friends.
Calling hours will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00am at the Fishkill Baptist Church, Route 82, Fishkill, NY 12524. Burial is to follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Donations can be made to either Moving Home, 40 Walter Hoving Rd. P.O. Box 194, Garrison, NY 10524-0194 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000. To send an online condolence, please visit or website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019