Coleman Slocum Jr.
Hyde Park - Coleman C. Slocum Jr. of Hyde Park, NY died unexpectedly June 2, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. He was 56. A stay-at-home dad and car detailer, he was an avid collector of Harley Davidson memorabilia, including numerous autographs, and owned a Harley. Born Dec. 23, 1962, he grew up in LaGrangeville, NY and attended Arlington High School, where he met his future wife, Kelly Williams. They were married on May 5, 1984, and have one son, Travis Robert Slocum.
Other survivors include his father, Coleman C. Slocum Sr., his stepmother Nancy, his sister Cheryl Justvig and her husband Jim Justvig.
He was predeceased by his mother, Eileen Mulcahy. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019