Colette Ade
Poughkeepsie - Colette Ade, 89, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on February 23, 2020 at the Renaissance Rehab and Nursing Center. She was born on August 4, 1930 in Haiti to the late Herbert Paultre and Clemence Georges. She was a nursery school teacher for many years while she resided in Haiti, she had a second career when she came to America, she was a seamstress and worked for Countess Mara, founded by Lucilla Mara de Vescovi, Countess Mara was an Italian menswear fashion label specializing in high-end pictorial necktie. She received many awards for her work. She is survived by her 2 daughters, 1 Son, 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, her sister, cousins, and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband; Jean Ade in 2014. Our Mother will be truly missed, May God Bless her and protect her. Visitation is Thursday, March 5, 2020 6-8PM at the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. a final viewing is Friday, March 6, 2020, 9-10AM at the Mid Hudson French Seventh Day Adventist Church, 39 Friendly Lane Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A funeral service will follow with Pastor George Voyerd officiating. Entombment immediately following at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Community Mausoleum. To send online condolences visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020