Colin Williams

HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Colin S. Williams, Sr., 71, an area resident for over 35 years, died on August 24, 2020 at the Grand at River Valley. He previously lived in the Bronx and Carmel.

Born on August 30, 1948 in the Bronx, Colin was the son of the late Herbert and Winifred (Black) Williams. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a bus driver for Wappingers Central School District for over 15 years until his retirement in 2012. Prior to that, he worked for the State of New York as well as Asplundh Tree Service.

Colin was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He had belonged to the True Colors Motorcycle Club and the Loyal Allies Motorcycle Club. He also enjoyed painting figurines.

On June 15, 1974 at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church, he married Sharon (Booth) Williams who survives at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Colin and Melissa Williams of Fishkill and Melody and Joseph Vena of Wappingers Falls; and his granddaughter, Stormy Vena.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3 - 7 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will begin at 6:30 pm followed by military honors.

PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.

Donations may be made in Colin's memory the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
