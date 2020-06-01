Colleen Shay
Kingston - Colleen Shay, 57, of Kingston, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home.
Born in Rhinebeck, she was the mother of Amir Abad of Walnut Creek, Ca.
Colleen lived in California for a while where she worked in gourmet food service. She recently was a case manager at MHA in Poughkeepsie where she worked for a number of years. Colleen had a huge heart and it showed in her caring for her clients and how she treated others. She loved to read and was artistic, enjoying anything to do with flowers.
In addition to her son, Colleen is survived by her mother, Gary Ward of Poughkeepsie, two brothers, John G. Shay and his wife Paula of Petersburg, NY and James W. Shay and his partner, Ingrid of Yonkers, a sister, Kathleen Shay of Willow, NY. Her Aunt Gail and Uncle Joe Puglielli of Wappinger Falls and Aunt Barbara and Uncle Wayne of Raymond, NH. and her great aunt June Carr of Beacon. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The funeral service and interment for Colleen will be held privately.
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Colleen with the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Mental Health America of Dutchess County, 253 Mansion Street, Poughkeepsie, NY or the American Diabetes Association, Memorial Processing, 149 Madison Ave., 7th floor, New York, NY 10016
Online condolences may be left for the family of Colleen by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com
Kingston - Colleen Shay, 57, of Kingston, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home.
Born in Rhinebeck, she was the mother of Amir Abad of Walnut Creek, Ca.
Colleen lived in California for a while where she worked in gourmet food service. She recently was a case manager at MHA in Poughkeepsie where she worked for a number of years. Colleen had a huge heart and it showed in her caring for her clients and how she treated others. She loved to read and was artistic, enjoying anything to do with flowers.
In addition to her son, Colleen is survived by her mother, Gary Ward of Poughkeepsie, two brothers, John G. Shay and his wife Paula of Petersburg, NY and James W. Shay and his partner, Ingrid of Yonkers, a sister, Kathleen Shay of Willow, NY. Her Aunt Gail and Uncle Joe Puglielli of Wappinger Falls and Aunt Barbara and Uncle Wayne of Raymond, NH. and her great aunt June Carr of Beacon. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The funeral service and interment for Colleen will be held privately.
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Colleen with the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Mental Health America of Dutchess County, 253 Mansion Street, Poughkeepsie, NY or the American Diabetes Association, Memorial Processing, 149 Madison Ave., 7th floor, New York, NY 10016
Online condolences may be left for the family of Colleen by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.