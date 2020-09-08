1/1
Connie Qian
Connie Qian

Poughkeepsie, New York - Connie Qian, 63, passed away at home in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 3, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends in her final months.

Connie was born on August 6, 1957 in Shanghai, China. She graduated from Beijing Normal University with a degree in Chinese Literature.

She married Karl Liu on May 6, 1985 and immigrated to the U.S. in 1988, where she earned a Master of Science in Computer Science at SUNY New Paltz and raised two children in the Spackenkill school district.

Connie had a passion for real estate and was a local agent and business owner for over 20 years, overseeing numerous properties in the Dutchess County area.

Connie adored the Hudson Valley and was active in her local community. She was known for her compassionate spirit and selfless generosity. Connie loved good food, being with family and friends, and antiquing on the weekends. She was an avid writer.

Connie is survived by her husband Karl, her son Alec Liu, and her daughter Nina Liu.

Visitation will be Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Funeral Services and Words of Remembrance will start at 4pm.

A private burial will take place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
