Connie Snead
Poughkeepsie - Connie Snead, 96, went home to be with the LORD on August 27, 2019 at Lutheran Care Center surrounded by her loving family. Born Maria Concetta Cimino in Lodi, NJ on May 23, 1923, she was the daughter of John and Marian Cimino. Married for 47 years to James D. Snead, their marriage produced a rich heritage of 6 children, 12 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren!
Connie and Jim raised their family on Long Island, Levittown NY - living at 3673 Lark Street for 38 years while working SO hard to provide for their family before retiring to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1989. They had 3 wonderful years together in Florida before Jim's passing in 1992. Connie stayed in FL for ten years after Jim's death and enjoyed her friends, tennis, and tournament scrabble.
Connie is survived by her 6 children: James (Delores) Snead Jr. of Sacramento, Ca, John (Pam) Snead of Carle Place, NY, Bob (Linda) Snead of Plantation, FL, Diane (John) Schroeder of Poughkeepsie, NY, Benjamin Snead (Maryann) of Monroe, CT, Paul (Elizabeth) Snead of Kings Park, NY as well as her grands and great grandchildren.
She was pre deceased by her loving husband, Jim, as well as all her siblings Ben, Josephine, Catherine, and Jenny.
The Snead family would like to thank ALL the staff of Lutheran Care Center especially the angels of 1 South whose 5 star care gave comfort to our family.
In keeping with Connie's wishes, the family will receive loved ones on Monday, September 2, 2019 Noon to 2pm followed by a memorial service from 2pm to 3pm at the William G. Miller & Son F.H. Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, Rev. John Schroeder officiating. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmilelrfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019