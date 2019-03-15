|
|
Connor James Smith
Concord, NC - Connor James Smith, age 23, of Concord passed away suddenly March 13, 2019.
Connor was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to Timothy and Karen Smith on March 15, 1995. He is also survived by his brother, Austin James Smith and his sister, Morgan Teresa Smith.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Cold Water Baptist Church, 1045 Union Street S., Concord, NC.
Connor will truly be missed by all of his family and many friends.
Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery is serving the Smith family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 15, 2019