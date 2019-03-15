Services
Cold Water Baptist Church
1045 Union St S
Concord, NC 28025
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cold Water Baptist Church
1045 Union Street S.
Concord, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connor Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connor James Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Connor James Smith Obituary
Connor James Smith

Concord, NC - Connor James Smith, age 23, of Concord passed away suddenly March 13, 2019.

Connor was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to Timothy and Karen Smith on March 15, 1995. He is also survived by his brother, Austin James Smith and his sister, Morgan Teresa Smith.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Cold Water Baptist Church, 1045 Union Street S., Concord, NC.

Connor will truly be missed by all of his family and many friends.

Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery is serving the Smith family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.