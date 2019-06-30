|
Constance "Connie" Marie Spangle
Lake City - Constance "Connie" Marie Spangle, 68, went home to be with her Lord, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home in Lake City, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born on March 8, 1951 in Poughkeepsie, NY, to Canfield and Edna (Green) McIntyre. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park, NY. Afterwards she worked for 12 years as a Nurse's Aide.
On August 16, 1981 she married Michael Spangle. Together they raised their two daughters, Christa and Joanne. With a passion for homeschooling, she educated both girls through high school. Connie's deep faith and love made her a light in the lives of so many.
She is survived by Michael, her husband of 37 years; her two daughters Christa and Joanne Spangle of Lake City; her brother David McIntyre of Staatsburg, NY; and 12 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother Thomas McIntyre; and her sister-in-law Shirley (Williamson) McIntyre.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mahn Family Funeral Home Anderson-Peterson Chapel in Lake City with Pastor Wallace "Dusty" Post officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 30, 2019