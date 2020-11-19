Constantinos S. Abadsidis
Poughkeepsie, NY - Constantinos S. Abadsidis, 83 of Poughkeepsie, NY died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Grand at River Valley in Poughkeepsie, NY. Constantinos was born on June 24, 1937 to Savas and Eleftheria Giotoy Abadsidis. He was previously employed as a Manager of the Acropolis Diner in Poughkeepsie, NY. Constantinos enjoyed horse racing and his family was very important to him.
He is survived by his son Savas C. (Kimberly) Abadsidis of Poughkeepsie, NY, a daughter Angela (Israel) Garcia of California, a sister Eleni of Athens, Greece, grandchildren Constantinos, Kendra, DeAngelo, William, Jordan, a great granddaughter as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, George. Services will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com