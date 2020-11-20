1/
Constantinos S. Abadsidis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constantinos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constantinos S. Abadsidis

Poughkeepsie - Constantinos S. Abadsidis, 83 of Poughkeepsie, NY died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Grand at River Valley in Poughkeepsie, NY. Constantinos was born on June 24, 1937 to Savas and Eleftheria Giotoy Abadsidis. He was previously employed as a Manager of the Acropolis Diner in Poughkeepsie, NY as was also know known as "Gus" or "Costa". Constantinos enjoyed horse racing and his family was very important to him.

He is survived by his son Savas C. (Kimberly) Abadsidis of Poughkeepsie, NY, a daughter Angela (Israel) Garcia of Lake Elsinore, California, a sister Eleni Pehlivanis of Athens, Greece, known as "Papou to his grandchildren Constantinos, Kendra, DeAngelo, William, Jordan, a great granddaughter as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, George. Services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved