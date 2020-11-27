Cornelia Ann Parsons
Wingdale - Cornelia Ann Parsons, 85, a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away on November 24, 2020 at The Village at Brookfield Common in Brookfield, CT. Mrs. Parsons was a registered nurse at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center for 40 years before retiring in 1994.
Born on November 4, 1935 in Delhi, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ysbrand and Mildred (Fraiser) Mostert. Mrs. Parsons was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1953 and Harlem Valley Nursing School class of 1956. On September 15, 1956 at the South Dover United Methodist Church she married David Parsons who predeceased her in 1994.
Mrs. Parsons was a member of the American Legion Post #1949 Auxiliary and a former Girl Scout Troop Leader. She was also a member and former treasurer of the South Dover United Methodist Church in Wingdale, NY. She was also the treasurer of the South Dover Rural Cemetery Association.
Mrs. Parsons is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Parsons and her husband, Walter Cohrs, of Brandon, FL and Deborah Tripodo of Peekskill, NY. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Ryan and Matthew Parsons-Cohrs, their respective spouses Bethany and Christine, and two great grandchildren, Theodore and Eleanor Parsons-Cohrs. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Parsons was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Centanni.
Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on December 5, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will then follow at 12:30 p.m. at the South Dover United Methodist Church, Route 55, Wingdale, NY with Pastor Kathy Meyerson officiating. Burial will follow at South Dover Rural Cemetery in Wingdale, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2649 South Rd #101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 and to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care at seasonsfoundation.org
. Also, memorial contributions can be made to the South Dover United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 194, Wingdale, NY 12594. For direction or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com