Corrine J. Van Benschoten
Saugerties - Corrine J. Van Benschoten died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Ten Broeck Commons in Lake Katrine. She was 94 years old.
Born June 30, 1925 in Sharon Springs, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Roy Andrews and the late Mildred Young Andrews. She married Arthur VanBenschoten on September 8, 1947. He pre-deceased her on February 21, 2017 after 69 years of marriage.
A parishioner of St. Mary of the Snow, both she and her husband served as Eucharistic Ministers and she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and Saugerties Columbiettes. Corrine was also a member of Bridge Club and the Women's Club of Saugerties. She and her husband belonged to the Saugerties Knight Owls Camping Club.
Survivors include her children, David Van Benschoten and his wife, Christine, of Saugerties, Karen Porter and her husband, Bruce, of Knightdale, NC, Keith Van Benschoten and his wife, Lueen, of Poughkepsie, NY, Teresa Andrews of Garner, NC, Paul Van Benschoten and his wife, Bonnie, of Saugerties, Anne Van Benschoten, widow of Daniel, of East Kingston, NY, Amy Liberty and her husband, Dean, of Nashua, NH, Mark Van Benschoten and his wife, Suzette, of Columbus, OH, and Mary Ficht and her husband, Joel, of Poughkeepsie, NY; Grandchildren, Jennifer Wendt, Melissa Porter, Andrew Porter, Alyson Cahill, Bridget Adams, Thomas Mirabella, Kathryn Van Benschoten, Laura Parker, Nowell Van Benschoten, Charles Van Benschoten, Daniel Van Benschoten, Kirk Liberty, Olivia Van Benschoten, Victoria Van Benschoten, Eva Van Benschoten, Zachary Ficht, Joshua Ficht and Nathan Ficht; and Great-Grandchildren Zane Cahill, Rosalee Wendt, Owen Parker, Cole Parker, Molly Parker and Sebastian Adams. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her husband, she was pre-deceased by two sons, Joseph in 1961 and Daniel in 1996; and four siblings, Juanita Patton, Merriam Lister, Elizabeth Butchko and Roy Andrews.
A Funeral procession will form 9:15 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, NY and then proceed to St. Mary of the Snow where a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow immediately in St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery, Barclay Heights. Friends may call Friday from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. Please offer your condolences for Corrine and her family at www.BuonoFuneralService.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Mary of the Snow Roman Catholic Church.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 12, 2019