|
|
Corrine Koslowski
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Corrine Margaret Koslowski, 26, died on May 10, 2020. Corrine Margaret was born in Mt. Kisco, New York on February 17, 1994 and is survived by her loving parents Brian and Peggy (Pagkos) Koslowski and her loving brother Kyle.
Corrine attended Arlington High School and graduated in 2012. She graduated from Mercy College with a B.S. Degree in Criminal Justice in 2017. She most recently worked as an Ophthalmologist Technician in Yorktown Heights.
Although only 26 at the time of her death, Corrine influenced many people in her lifetime. Her friends and family will remember her as a caring and loving person. Corrine was always there to help others with a smile on her face, she was an animal lover and had a great sense of humor. She loved to hike and ski with her family and friends. Corrine is loved by many people and will be missed by everyone who knew her. It is the great love that we have for her that makes us feel this unbearable loss.
Corrine is a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and an amazing cousin. She was the light in a dark room. When you think of Corrine, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and should be lived to the fullest.
In addition to her loving parents and brother, Corrine is survived by her great-grandfather John Graziano; her paternal grandparents, Roger and Diane Koslowski; her maternal grandparents, Michael and Eileen Pagkos; her uncles and aunts, Keith Koslowski, Greg Koslowski, Kevin and Tara Koslowski-Sprenger, Michael and Simonette Pagkos, Cheryl (Pagkos) and Gerald Coyle, and Brian and Kathleen Pagkos. She also leaves behind her cousins, Jessica Koslowski, Mathew and Margaret Coyle, and Roman and Vivienne Pagkos as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and a number of loving relatives.
We are so sorry but due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. A procession will depart from the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction on Tuesday at 2:15 pm to the main gate of Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. All attendees must remain in their cars.
Please visit Corrine's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020