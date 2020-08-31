1/1
Corrine Meekins
Corrine Meekins

Elk Grove, CA - Corrine Meekins, 84 of Elk Grove, CA. Long-time resident of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on August 23, 2020.

Born to Lorraine Williams and Napoleon Meekins November 25, 1935 in Charleston, SC. Survived by five children; Gregory Meekins and Penna Hughes of Poughkeepsie, NY, Gerald Graham of Albany, NY, Arvella Hughes of Elk Grove, CA, Mary Hughes of Sacramento, CA. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Corrine is preceded by her sons; Calvin Meekins and Vincent Meekins. Corrine was a nursing assistant and retired from Eden Park Nursing Home in the early 1980's. Corrine will be lovingly remembered by family and friends.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
