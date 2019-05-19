|
Cortland Saunders
Poughkeepsie - Cortland G. Saunders Sr. was called home to be with our Lord on May 14, 2019. He was 77. Cortland was born on May 14, 1942 to the late Robert Douglas and Geraldine Moore Saunders McKinnie. He was a longtime employee of the De Laval Separator Company and Westchester Modular Homes, from which he retired.
Mr. Saunders was a true servant of our Lord, Jesus Christ and a deacon at Trinity Temple Church, Poughkeepsie, NY. He was also a devoted father and grandfather and loved spending time with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Marsherl "Toot" Saunders and brother, Eddie Saunders. He is survived by his sons; Cortland Jr. (Santina), Prescott (Tori) and his daughter, Marsherl Rowena; sisters, Clarice Parker and Tori Bellamy; brother, Thurl Parker, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation is 10 - 11AM with a Home-going Service on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in Trinity Temple Church, 14 S. Bridge St. Poughkeepsie NY 12601. Burial will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 845-452-1840. To send online condolences, visit wwwdarrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019