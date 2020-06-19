Cosmo Casaregola



Cosmo Casaregola, a lifelong resident of Catskill and parishioner of St. Patrick's died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Firemen's Home in Hudson, NY. He was born in Catskill on August 19, 1926 to Vincent and Maria ( Lombardozzi) Casaregola. Cosmo was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Joanna (Gotebiowski) Casaregola on November 7, 2019.



Cosmo was a graduate of St. Patrick's Academy in Catskill. After graduation, Cosmo was employed at various businesses on Main St before joining the New York State Bridge Authority. He served on all five bridges of the NYS Bridge Authority in different capacities including speed patrol, toll collector, clerical staff and ultimately Bridge Manager for the Mid Hudson and Rip Van Winkle Bridges.



Cosmo and Joanna enjoyed many adventures together travelling internationally as well as domestically visiting all 50 States. Cosmo also cherished camping in the Adirondacks with his friends and family.



He is survived by his three children, Joseph Casaregola, Hopewell Junction, NY; Katherine Johnson, York, PA; Thomas Casaregola, Glenmont, NY; 8 grandchildren, predeceased by one grandson, Matthew Casaregola; sister-in-laws, Ursula Casaregola, Petrona Gotebiowski; and several nieces and nephews. ;



Relatives and friends may call 3PM - 7 PM Monday, June 22 at Traver & McCurry Funeral Home, 234 Jefferson Heights, Catskill. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 23 at St Mary's Holy Trinity, Hudson, NY. Services will be in adherence to COVID19 protocols.









