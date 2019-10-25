Services
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
Courtney Alexis Langiu


1993 - 2019
Courtney Alexis Langiu Obituary
Courtney Alexis Langiu

Dover Plains - Courtney Alexis Langiu, 25, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home in Dover Plains, NY. Courtney was a cashier clerk at Mobile in Wassaic, NY.

Born on December 9, 1993 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of Michelle Langiu of Dover Plains and Jerome Strother, Jr. of Wingdale, NY. Courtney was a graduate of Dover High School class of 2012. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed drawing and painting.

In addition to her loving parents Courtney is survived by her stepmother Ivette Strother of Wingdale; her maternal grandparents, Nicholas and Patricia Langiu of Dover Plains; her maternal great-grandmother, Mary Wilson of Dover Plains and her paternal grandmother, Marie Strother of Wingdale. She is also survived by three brothers, Phillip Strother of Wingdale and Nicholas and Andrew Rodriguez of Wappingers Falls, NY and a sister, Julia Strother of Wingdale. Also, two uncles, Anthony Langiu and Lamont Strother; an aunt, Jaime Strother and several cousins. Courtney was predeceased by her grandfather, Jerome Strother, Sr.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
