Cynthia Ann Flynn
Poughkeepsie - Cynthia Ann Flynn was born on June 21, 1936 in Kingston Hospital to James and Lena Abbott. She was a graduate of Saugerties High School (1954), Vassar Brothers Hospital School of Nursing (1957), University of Colorado at Boulder (BS) (1965) and Syracuse University (MS) (1970). Cynthia was a Nursing Educator in Denver, Elmira and Poughkeepsie. She was known for her expertise in medical-surgical nursing and her ability to demonstrate and teach others new skills. She was a member of the Dutchess County American Cancer Society, The American Heart Association, NYSNA and Sigma Theta Tao National Honor Society of Nursing. Cynthia enjoyed music, reading, nature and travel. She treasured her cats and dogs, past and present. She will be remembered for her warmth and good humor. She was a steadfast friend and a devoted wife and mother. Cynthia leaves behind her husband John, sons John and Steffen, brother Wayne (Pauline), cousin Linda (Wally), sister-in-law Margaret Britton (Colon) and nieces Emma and Katie Britton. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:30am in St. Peter's Cemetery. If desired, donations can be made to Ulster or Dutchess County SPCA. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 15, 2019