Cynthia Ann Rogers
Wassaic, NY - Cynthia Ann Rogers, 77, a resident of Wassaic, NY, formerly of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Rogers was a secretary at IBM retiring in 1988 and later worked as a clerk at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center, Bedford Correctional Facility and Green Haven Correctional Facility retiring in 2004.
Born on November 18, 1942 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace (O'Dell) Duncan. Cynthia was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1960. On May 31, 1969 at the Dover Plains United Methodist Church she married Robert G. Rogers who survives at home. Cynthia organized and was a charter member of the J. H. Ketcham Drum and Bugle Corp. and was a former member of the J.H. Ketcham Auxillary.
In addition to her loving husband, Cynthia is survived by her son, Mark Rogers and his wife, Darcy, of Wassaic, NY; five grandchildren, Bethany Meunier and her husband, Andrew, Blake Rogers, Brody Rogers and his wife, Kelly, and Ovilia and Madilyn Rogers and two great granddaughters, Ary Meunier and Harper Rogers. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Geroge Rogers and two brothers, Edward and Raymond Duncan.
Graveside services and burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Valley View Cemetery, S. Nellie Hill Road, Dover Plains, NY with Rev. Kathy Meyerson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wassaic Fire Department, 27 Firehouse Road, Wassaic, New York 12592. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020