Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Fishkill Rural Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Prusakowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Prusakowski


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cynthia Prusakowski Obituary
Cynthia Prusakowski

HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Cynthia A. Prusakowski, 58, died on June 11, 2019 at home.

Cynthia was born in Beacon on June 28, 1960. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Prusakowski in 2016.

She is survived by her parents, Vincent and Dorothy (Ramsey) Colonna of Ormond Beach, FL and her sister, Debra Peterson of Holly Hill, FL.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by a funeral service at 8pm at the funeral home. Burial will at Fishkill Rural Cemetery on Friday at 10 am.

Please visit Cynthia's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now