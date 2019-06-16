|
Cynthia Prusakowski
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Cynthia A. Prusakowski, 58, died on June 11, 2019 at home.
Cynthia was born in Beacon on June 28, 1960. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Prusakowski in 2016.
She is survived by her parents, Vincent and Dorothy (Ramsey) Colonna of Ormond Beach, FL and her sister, Debra Peterson of Holly Hill, FL.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by a funeral service at 8pm at the funeral home. Burial will at Fishkill Rural Cemetery on Friday at 10 am.
Please visit Cynthia's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019