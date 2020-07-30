1/1
Daisy Deborah Wood
1953 - 2020
Daisy Deborah Wood

Schenectady (formerly of Poughkeepsie) - Daisy Deborah Wood, 67, a former longtime Poughkeepsie resident, passed away at home in Schenectady on July 22, 2020.

One of fourteen children, she was born in Poughkeepsie on May 15, 1953 to the late Raymond Edward Wood and Mary M. Hill Wood.

Daisy's job was raising a family, and her family was very important to her. She loved everyone.

Survivors include her six children, Cassandra Trott of Poughkeepsie, Charles Trott Jr. of California, Delvin Wood Sr. and wife, Kim, of Pleasant Valley, Steve Villani of Poughkeepsie, Jewel Villani of Schenectady, and Emmanuel Hackney of Poughkeepsie; thirteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, August 1st at Reach Out Church, 241 Crum Elbow Rd, Hyde Park. Rev. Carl Forster will officiate.

Due to NYS regulations, capacity may be limited, masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be in place.

Local arrangements by Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Reach Out Church
Funeral services provided by
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
