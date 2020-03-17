|
|
Dale Alan Williamson
Speedway, WV - Dale Alan (aka "Santa Clause") Williamson, 72, of Brush Creek Falls Road, Speedway, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Princeton Community Hospital. Born November 9, 1947 in Poughkeesie, NY, he was the son of the late George Donald Williamson, Jr., and Evelyn Myrtle Hoag Williamson.
Dale was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and friend. He retired as a field service tech for Alfa Laval Corporation in Houston, TX. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. Dale enjoyed tinkering with cars and also attended the Bridge Church in Princeton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Rosemarie "Rosie" Williamson and a daughter, Tammy Marie Williamson Wright.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Todd Robert Williamson and wife Yvonne of Speedway; three grandchildren, Cheyenne, Christopher and Lincoln; two sisters, Donna Pike and her husband Charles and Bonnie Gutierrez and her husband Slo'w; Also his extended family and his church family.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the South Dover Rural Cemetery, Route 55, Wingdale, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020