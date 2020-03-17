Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
South Dover Rural Cemetery
Route 55
Wingdale, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Alan Williamson


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Alan Williamson Obituary
Dale Alan Williamson

Speedway, WV - Dale Alan (aka "Santa Clause") Williamson, 72, of Brush Creek Falls Road, Speedway, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Princeton Community Hospital. Born November 9, 1947 in Poughkeesie, NY, he was the son of the late George Donald Williamson, Jr., and Evelyn Myrtle Hoag Williamson.

Dale was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and friend. He retired as a field service tech for Alfa Laval Corporation in Houston, TX. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. Dale enjoyed tinkering with cars and also attended the Bridge Church in Princeton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Rosemarie "Rosie" Williamson and a daughter, Tammy Marie Williamson Wright.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Todd Robert Williamson and wife Yvonne of Speedway; three grandchildren, Cheyenne, Christopher and Lincoln; two sisters, Donna Pike and her husband Charles and Bonnie Gutierrez and her husband Slo'w; Also his extended family and his church family.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the South Dover Rural Cemetery, Route 55, Wingdale, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -