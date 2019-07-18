|
Dale Koerner
Red Hook - On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Dale Koerner, loving husband and father of two, succumbed to the horrible disease of cancer at the age of 46.
Dale was born on September 2, 1972 in Kingston, NY, and was a graduate of Saugerties High School-class of 1990. After several years in construction, Dale created his own company, Koerner Construction in 2005. On April 2, 2006, he married Kristy Sanborn Koerner. They were raising a daughter, Kayla and a son, Justin.
Dale had a love and dedication for his family, his business and his Red Hook community. He coached sports, volunteered within the town, and was an active member of Hendrick Hudson Lodge #875 Free & Accepted Masons.
Dale is survived by his wife, Kristy; his two children, Kayla & Justin; his parents, Judy (Williams) & Dan Koerner; his mother-in-law & partner, Sandy Snyder & George Rolfe; his father-in-law & his wife, Mark & Barbara Sanborn; his siblings & their husbands, Debbie & Carroll Ekstom Jr., Cherie & Dale Tober Jr., & Lori & Lester Schwark Jr.; a sister-in-law Emma Sanborn; along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, colleagues, & friends.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 from 1 - 4 PM. At 4 pm members of the Hendrick Hudson Lodge #875 Free & Accepted Masons of Red Hook will conduct services for their departed brother. At the conclusion of the Masonic services, there will be a dove release.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Dale's memory to , 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901, www.lls.org/ctwhv or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, www/stjude.org/memorial.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 18, 2019