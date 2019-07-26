Services
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timothy Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
775 Main Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
Dale S. Adams


1935 - 2019
Dale S. Adams Obituary
Dale S. Adams

Poughkeepsie, New York - Dale S. Adams, 84, of Poughkeepsie passed away at home on July 21, 2019. Dale was a local resident all of her life. She was born in Poughkeepsie on April 21, 1935 to the late Harold Shorter and the late Ellen Burns Shorter. Dale was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and Russell Sage College. On November 22, 1958 she married Donald P. Adams at Holy Trinity Church. Dale taught History at Roosevelt High School, and was a teacher's assistant at Regina Coeli School. She had a giving and generous heart, volunteering her time in the Arlington Schools for over 20 years, as well as at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in the Dyson Center. She herself was a cancer survivor. Dale loved to read, garden, and enjoyed following the Stock Market. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and was proud to be the Matriarch of her family. Dale hosted many large holiday parties, and was always happiest when the house was full of family and friends. Many of her grandchildren's fondest summer memories center around spending time with Grandma Dale and swimming in her pool. Dale is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald P. Adams of Poughkeepsie, her children and their spouses, Patrick and Barbara Adams of Poughkeepsie, Kathleen and Gregory Wise of Poughkeepsie, Elizabeth and David Wise of Hyde Park, Terrence and Melinda Adams of Ellicott City, Maryland, and Stephen and Jennifer Adams of Pleasant Valley. Dale is also survived by her grandchildren, Alexander, Jennifer, Sarah, Christopher, Connor, Quinn, Kevin, Tyler, Anabelle, and Jason, her great granddaughter Adriana, her sister in-law Doris Adams, and many nieces and nephews. Dale's family would like to thank Paulette, Ledell, and Viola for their kind care and attention.

Calling hours will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Timothy Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY. The family asks that Memorial Donations in Dale's name be made to the , 301 Manchester Road, Suite 105, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you would like to leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 26 to July 28, 2019
