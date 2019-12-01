|
|
Dan DiMare
Highland,NY - Dan DiMare passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 68.
Dan is survived by his loving daughter, Daniella DiMare of Highland, his former spouse Antoniette DiMare of Highland, his sisters Valerie and her husband Greg Schmidt of Highland, Angela DiMare of New Paltz, nephews Michael Schmidt and Eric Botalli, along with his wife Debbie, and their daughter Fallon Rose..
Dan was born in Bronx, NY on March 22, 1951. He was the son of the late Donato DiMare and Lucy (Caruso) DiMare. A lifelong educator, Dan spent much of his career teaching in all five boroughs. Dan retired from the NYC Department of Education in 2012. He later became a permanent fixture in the Highland Central School District. Dan was highly respected and adored by all the students and faculty throughout Highland.
Dan took pleasure in hunting, home repair and working in the yard. His greatest love was his daughter, Daniella Michelle. Many that knew Dan will fondly remember him donning his signature plaid flannel, even in the warm summer months. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and offer a story or life lesson.
The Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and hospice staff for their care and compassion during his final days.
Calling hours will be held at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St, Highland, NY 12528 on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 4-7pm. Burial will be Friday December 6, 2019 11am at Lloyd Cemetery, Highland, NY.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be accepted for the Dan DiMare Scholarship Fund, assisting a Highland High School graduating student pursuing a career in education. Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 894 Highland, NY 12528. For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019