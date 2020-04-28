|
Dana Savoury
Dana "Danamite" "Nick" "Grandmonster" Savoury passed away peacefully on March 30th in her sleep surrounded by her fur babies Jack, Bentley and Coco. Hanging around Headlines as a young child she decided to pursue her passion and become a hairdresser, she opened her own shop in Millbrook known as Headquarters while still maintain her loyal clients at Headlines, where she worked till her passing. You could always go into the shop and Dana would greet you with a smile or sarcastic comment. Dana was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. She made her home an inviting place to be, always willing to offer some advice whether you asked for it or not. Dana coached girls' softball in her early years and formed friendships that lasted a lifetime. Dana loved going to concerts and having get together with her friends that she considered family. Dana had a contagious laughter, that would make anyone smile. Dana's big heart lead her to volunteer with High Point @ GLC and The Well Armed Women.
Dana is survived by her brothers Shawn and Keith Savoury and many nieces and nephews along with several great nieces and nephews, her goddaughter and godson. She is predeceased by her parents Clinton and Geraldine Savoury and her beloved fur baby Toby. There will be no services. We want everyone to celebrate her life the way you know she would have wanted. Little did we knew that morning that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly. In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, you left us precious memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one the chain will link again.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020