Dana Townsend



Fishkill - Dana R. Townsend, a lifelong Hudson Valley resident, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Wingate at Dutchess Health Care Facility in Fishkill. He was 86.



Son of the late Paul W. and Elizabeth (Roberts) Townsend, he was born in Patterson on May 29, 1932. In 1951, Dana enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Machinist's Mate during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1955.



Dana worked as a machinist for I.B.M., having served at the company's facilities in East Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. He retired in 1987 after 32 years of service.



He was a member of the Fishkill Bowling League and he also enjoyed building scale models of tall masted ships.



Survivors include his son, Robert Townsend & his wife Marcia of Lehigh Acres, FL; his son, John Townsend & his wife Kathy of Palm Coast, FL; his son, Richard Townsend of Highland; his grandsons, John Townsend, Brian Townsend, and Scott Townsend; his great-grandchildren, Fiona Townsend and Floyd Townsend; his brother, Wilson Townsend; his nieces and nephew, Virginia Townsend, Edward Townsend, and Cathy Townsend; as well as many other relatives & friends.



In addition to his parents, Dana was preceded in death by his son, James Townsend, in 2017.



Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m., with the U.S. Navy Honor Guard conducting Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 ( )



For online tributes, please visit Dana's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 26, 2019