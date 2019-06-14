Daniel Andrew Neufeld



Lake Katrine - Daniel Neufeld got sick and tired of waiting for the Buffalo Bills to get their act together and has finally thrown in the towel. Determined to live his life on his own terms and relentless to the end, refrains of an Irish jig were heard coming from his house in Lake Katrine on June 9, 2019 as his stairway to heaven appeared. Crossings were delayed for several hours at the entrance to the pearly gates as Dan read the fine print of the admittance papers and made sure that no images of his likeness were permitted for use in marketing materials. Dan, a graduate of Johnson & Wales University, is now spending his time indulging his love of gourmet cooking, fishing, 18th Century Reenactment, and a unique talent for infuriating people at the same time as making them laugh and love him even more.



Born June 29, 1969, he narrowly avoided having to celebrate his 50th birthday. Possessed of a tenacity that few people can boast, Dan's impossible bravery in the face of all that life threw at him was an inspiration for his family and friends. He will be acutely missed by his parents, Ann and Ronald Neufeld, sister Jennifer Neufeld, brother-in-law Jamyang Lodoe, nephew and niece Khedup and Jasmina Lodoe, aunt Mary Leferovich, cousins Johnny and Doug Leferovich, and his best friend, Rob Rolleri.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to or .



A celebration of Dan's life will be held at the Rhinecliff Hotel, Sunday June 16 at 12:00 noon.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck.



