Daniel Burton Twomlow
Poughkeepsie, NY - Daniel Burton Twomlow, 62, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Vassar Brothers' Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY.
He was born on May 14, 1957 in Rhinebeck, NY the son of Eleanor (Dykeman) Carr and the late Robert Warren Twomlow.
Dan was a Security Guard for Secure America. Prior to that he worked for the NYS Department of Mental Health for many years.
He loved photography, traveling, baking, and socializing with family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Eleanor Carr; two sisters, Patricia Boggs and Nancy Twomlow; step-siblings, Debra Cook and Dale Carr.
He was the uncle of Laura Gagnon and Megan Boggs and great uncle to Eleanor, Julian and Basil Gagnon.
He was predeceased by his step-father, Frederick L. Carr on October 8, 2018.
Due to the current COVID-19 Virus, family to do services at a later date.
Memorial contributions are requested to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020