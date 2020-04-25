|
|
Daniel E. Brazee
AMENIA, NY -
Daniel E. Brazee, 60, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Brazee worked as a commercial truck driver with Arnoff Moving and Storage in Poughkeepsie, NY and Millerton, NY for 40 years.
Born on December 26, 1959 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of the late Robert Brazee, Sr. and Dorothy Murphy Brazee. On March 28, 1999 in Amenia, NY, he married his loving wife, Gladys Werner, who survives at home.
Daniel was a 21-year member of the Amenia Fire Company and served as a firefighter and fire police since 1999 which he absolutely loved. Whenever he wasn't home, his wife knew he was at the firehouse or directing traffic for the Fire Company somewhere.
Besides his wife, he is survived by five children whom he loved dearly: Ron Lattrell of Grand Bay, AL; Mike Lattrell of Amenia, NY; Wayne Latrell of Wingdale, NY; Kurt Latrell of Amenia and Wendy Crum of Amenia, NY. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Brazee, Jr. of Millerton and a sister, Betty Wilbur of Ellenburg, NY; twenty grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
Dan was a very special person and will be missed by everyone. Especially for family and friends, he was always there to do anything he could for anyone, no matter what it was.
Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amenia Fire Company, 36 Mechanic St., Amenia, NY 12501. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020