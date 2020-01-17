|
|
Daniel F. Elliot
Wappingers Falls - Daniel F. Elliot, a lifelong resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Monday, January 13, 2020 unexpectedly at home. He was 41.
Son of Walter and Donna Elliot, he was born on September 7, 1978 in Rhinebeck. His parents survive at home in Fishkill.
Daniel attended Wappingers schools, graduating from Roy C. Ketcham High School in 1996. He went on to obtain his bachelor's degree from SUNY Albany in 2001. Daniel spent much of his career working in the insurance field.
Daniel loved playing and watching baseball, especially his beloved Mets. He played for many years for the Town of Wappinger leagues as a child and into adulthood. He also enjoyed soccer, fantasy football, cooking and tending to his garden.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Alexis and Mason; brothers, Joshua Elliot and his wife, Shanna, and Jason Elliot and his wife, Kendra; nieces, Sofia, Violet and Paige; nephews, Luca and Connor; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Rick Mills, Barbara and Scott Davis, Nina and Larry Biuso, Nanja Thyn, Ine Elliot, Rudi Elliot, Duncan and Gloria Elliot, and Joyce Elliot; and his beloved dog, Buddy.
Family will receive their friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home during visitation at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Daniel's name to Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 405, Lagrangeville, NY 12540, www.milesofhope.org.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020