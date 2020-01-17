Services
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Elliot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel F. Elliot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel F. Elliot Obituary
Daniel F. Elliot

Wappingers Falls - Daniel F. Elliot, a lifelong resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Monday, January 13, 2020 unexpectedly at home. He was 41.

Son of Walter and Donna Elliot, he was born on September 7, 1978 in Rhinebeck. His parents survive at home in Fishkill.

Daniel attended Wappingers schools, graduating from Roy C. Ketcham High School in 1996. He went on to obtain his bachelor's degree from SUNY Albany in 2001. Daniel spent much of his career working in the insurance field.

Daniel loved playing and watching baseball, especially his beloved Mets. He played for many years for the Town of Wappinger leagues as a child and into adulthood. He also enjoyed soccer, fantasy football, cooking and tending to his garden.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Alexis and Mason; brothers, Joshua Elliot and his wife, Shanna, and Jason Elliot and his wife, Kendra; nieces, Sofia, Violet and Paige; nephews, Luca and Connor; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Rick Mills, Barbara and Scott Davis, Nina and Larry Biuso, Nanja Thyn, Ine Elliot, Rudi Elliot, Duncan and Gloria Elliot, and Joyce Elliot; and his beloved dog, Buddy.

Family will receive their friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home during visitation at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Daniel's name to Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 405, Lagrangeville, NY 12540, www.milesofhope.org.

For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -