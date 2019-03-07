|
|
Daniel G. Flanagan
Highland - Daniel George Flanagan passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. He was born February 18, 1948 to the late William and Edna (Trott) Flanagan.
Daniel served in the United States Airforce with the 463rd Airlifters turning his love of aircraft and aviation into a career. He graduated from East Coast Aero Technical School and retired from Cessna Aviation as an inspector after 30+ years.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 44 years Sandra M. (Gagnon) Flanagan. Daniel was predeceased by daughter Heather C. Flanagan and survived by his son in-law Alan (Theresa) Egger and grandson David. He is survived by daughter Leslie and husband Stephen DeMelio and granddaughters Heather, Ashlinn, Bria, and Karin and husband Brian Ayers, great granddaughters Sophia and Madison. Daughter Megan Flanagan and partner Brandon and grandsons Gavin and Lucas. He is also survived by siblings Joyce (Barry) Lloyd, William (Dorothy) Flanagan and Sr. Maureen Flanagan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews.
Calling hours will take place on Friday March 8th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9th, 10:00 am at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Highland.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 7, 2019