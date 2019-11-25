Services
Poughkeepsie - Daniel J. Kozlowsi-65 of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. passed away on November 19,2019 at home. He was on hospice care. He fought a courageous battle with cancer. Care givers were Susan Watkins and his three children. He was born on December 31, 1953 in Poughkeepsie N.Y. the son of Stanley J and Joyce Bard Kozlowski. He is survived by Susan Watkins, mother of his three children. Jalena Kozlowski, Ryan Kozlowski, and Jayme Kozlowski and grandson Dimitri Dubois, who was his little buddy and pride and joy. Sister: Sandra Acevedo of New Platz. Predeceased by brothers Stanley and David Kozlowski and sister Patricia Johnson. Visitation will be Tuesday November 26 2019 from 7-9 at Timothy P Doyle Funeral Home Inc 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12603. For directions or to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
