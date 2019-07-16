Resources
Daniel M. Tracy

Daniel M. Tracy In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of,

Daniel M. Tracy

On his 25th Anniversary in Heaven

5/3/69 - 7/16/94

This Anniversary is a little harder as it represents the 25 years you've been gone;

The same amount of years you were here on Earth.

We didn't get to have you with us here very long at all, yet the same 25 years without you have

been an eternity.

One thing remains the same.

You are still deeply loved and sadly missed as much as you were 25 years ago.

You are forever in our hearts then, now and always.

Holding on to faith that we will meet again one day.



With so much love,

Mom and your sisters Diana
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 16, 2019
