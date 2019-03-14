|
Daniel P. Brady, Sr.
PAWLING - Daniel P. Brady, Sr. died on March 11, 2019 at Putnam Hospital Center.
Born in West Hempstead on February 18, 1952, he was the son of John and Lorraine (Jones) Brady. Dan was the owner and operator of Just Taping in Mahopac for 30 years until his retirement in 2009. He enjoyed fishing and model trains. He will forever be remembered as a hard worker and a selfless man who always wanted to help others.
Dan had lived for four years in the Hamptons with his brother Gary, his wife Priscilla, and their daughters, Kristen and Laura who helped to care for him.
Dan is survived by his son, Daniel P. Brady Jr.; his dear friend of 25 years, Karen Pacheco; his girlfriend, Linda Judson; his brother, Mark Brady of Stormville; 11 nieces and nephews, and 16 great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and his brothers, Gary and Jack Brady.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-4pm with a service at 4pm. Please visit Dan's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 14, 2019