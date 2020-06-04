Daniel P. Hunt
Wappingers Falls - Daniel P. Hunt, 51, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home.
He was born in Peekskill January 6, 1969, the son of the late Thomas Hunt and Juanita Lince of Wappingers Falls.
Dan was a building contractor, owning DPH Construction. He was a former member of the Green Haven Rod & Gun Club, and a former assistant coach with his brother Chris for the LaGrange Youth Basketball in the late 90's. He enjoyed singing, and was known as "Cowboy Dan". Dan was also an excellent craftsman, was well liked and a good son.
Besides his mother, surviving are his siblings, Tammy, Chris, Evelyn, nephews, Mike DeVoid, Shane, Sr., Teddy Diaz, Nicholas and Devin, a niece, Angelica, and great nephews, Shane,Jr., Austin, and Wyatt, great niece Audrianna Diaz, and several cousins. He was predeceased by siblings, Terry Baynon and Jamie Hunt. A celebration of life will be held at the Green Haven Rod & Gun Club in the future. Contact Chris (914-475-2069), or Shane (845-797-4094) for details. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Wappingers Falls - Daniel P. Hunt, 51, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home.
He was born in Peekskill January 6, 1969, the son of the late Thomas Hunt and Juanita Lince of Wappingers Falls.
Dan was a building contractor, owning DPH Construction. He was a former member of the Green Haven Rod & Gun Club, and a former assistant coach with his brother Chris for the LaGrange Youth Basketball in the late 90's. He enjoyed singing, and was known as "Cowboy Dan". Dan was also an excellent craftsman, was well liked and a good son.
Besides his mother, surviving are his siblings, Tammy, Chris, Evelyn, nephews, Mike DeVoid, Shane, Sr., Teddy Diaz, Nicholas and Devin, a niece, Angelica, and great nephews, Shane,Jr., Austin, and Wyatt, great niece Audrianna Diaz, and several cousins. He was predeceased by siblings, Terry Baynon and Jamie Hunt. A celebration of life will be held at the Green Haven Rod & Gun Club in the future. Contact Chris (914-475-2069), or Shane (845-797-4094) for details. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 8, 2020.