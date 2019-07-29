|
Daniel R. Cuddeback
Millerton - Daniel Raymond Cuddeback Sr., 81, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2019 at home. Dan was born to Ray and Marie Cuddeback on March 13, 1938 in Rochester New York. Dan grew up in the Rochester area until he met the love of his life Barbara (Hosier) Cuddeback who survives at home. Dan and Barb Married on April 27, 1957 (62 wonderful years) in Millerton New York.
Dan began his blue collar career at the Wassaic State School for a few years, Suburban Propane (25 + years), a Barber for a few years, before retiring and becoming Barbara's household handy-man!!
Dan created a sense of community service within his family through his service in the Marine Corps reserves, Boy Scout Master, life time member of the Millerton Fire Department (rescue squad), past president and life time member of the Millerton Gun Club, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Trustee of the Village of Millerton and member of the Mount Riga upper camp (50 plus years).
Dan loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and of course gambling with Barb. He loved mowing his lawn too short, swimming and sitting on the front porch with his birds, his wife and anyone who wanted to stop by for a beer. He loved watching the bears come tear his birdfeeders down so he could repair them the next day. More recently he loved watching the deer (doe and fawn) come eat his two apples off of his apple tree!! He also loved watching and talking to his 5 turkeys which he fed daily. We all are going to miss his stories and jokes, even if we heard them all before and he had plans to go to Oak Island to tell them where the treasure was!
Dan is survived by his three sons, Daniel Jr (Tina) of Greeneville TN, Thomas (Edie) of Millerton NY, Robert (Robin) of Vero Beach FL. His sisters, Gail (Al) Barcombe of Chategay NY, Linda (Kirk) Messinger of Colorado Springs CO. Also survived by his grandchildren, John (California), Aaron (US Army), Tim (Kristen) of Denver CO, Kyle of Pine Plains, NY, Tyler (Deleware), Michelle (Chris) Johnson of Millerton NY, Kevin Placentino (Cristina) of Fishkill NY, Anthony Placentino (Rachael) of Harwington CT., Megan Butts of Indiana, Sarah Butts of Vero Beach FL., Great Grandchildren, Dylan & Katie, Lexi, Jacob & Isaac, Anthony Jr and Rylee Placentino. Neices and Nephews, Derrick, Denise, Corey, Emily, Cathy, Patti (Ron), DeDe aka Charlie, Georgina (Bob), Dan, Andrew, Amy, Theresa "Tess", Kira, Rory, Sam, Alex and Lucas.
Dan is predeceased by his parents, as well as two grandsons, Zachary Ryan Cuddeback, and Kristopher James Cuddeback and a brother in law and sister in law, George and Beverly Gordon.
Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 3pm to 6 pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Funeral services will be held at 6 pm at the funeral home. Pastor Dennis Farley will officiate. Private burial will take place on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Irondale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Millerton Fire Department, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546. To leave an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 29, 2019