Daniel Roeten
Daniel Roeten, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his residence in Colby, Kansas.
Daniel, a nationally registered Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, was employed at Thomas County EMS in Colby. He loved his job, the town, and his coworkers and had recently started pursuing his dream of obtaining his Paramedic certification.
Daniel was born in Hoorn, the Netherlands, on Sunday, December 20, 1998. He lived in the Poughkeepsie, New York area for most of his life. He attended Faith Christian Academy and Roy C. Ketcham High School, graduating in 2017. He was a member of the National English Honor Society and a recipient of both the Charles E. and Mabel E. Conklin Scholarship for Academic Excellence and the New Hackensack Fire Company Scholarship.
While in high school, Daniel joined the Dutchess County Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, where he quickly developed a passion for Emergency Services. He attended the Civil Air Patrol's National Emergency Services Academy at Camp Atterbury, Indiana to obtain his Ground Search and Rescue Advanced certification. He served as his squadron's Safety Officer and had recently been promoted to Second Lieutenant.
Daniel also served as a volunteer firefighter with the New Hackensack Fire Department for several years, during which he received his interior rating and served as Editor in Chief and Layout Editor of the New Hackensack Fire Company's annual newspaper in 2017.
Daniel was a big fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and was a licensed HAM radio operator. He had a passionate interest in meteorology from a young age, was a talented writer, and enjoyed composing electronic music. Nothing could keep him away from a good pizza!
Daniel is survived by his mother, Michelle (Hennet) Roeten, of Poughkeepsie, NY; father, Paul Roeten, the Netherlands; siblings, Yael Roeten, Sacha Roeten and Joy Roeten; grandparents, Peter and Angela (Cipriano) Hennet, of Wappingers Falls, NY; several aunts, uncles and cousins, and his two cats, Breezy and Katrina.
A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Ralph Verdu of Bethel Baptist Church at Calvary Chapel of the Hudson Valley, 36 Firemens Way, Poughkeepsie, NY on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 am. Doors will open at 10:00 am, and a luncheon will follow at the same location. An opportunity for sharing memories will be provided near the end of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dutchess County Cadet Squadron, 87 Citation Drive, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. Online condolences can be left at www.baalmannmortuary.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020