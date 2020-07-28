1/1
Daniel S. Olson Sr.
Daniel S. Olson, Sr.

RHINEBECK - Daniel S. "Spook" Olson, Sr., 85 of Rhinebeck passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital.

Dan was born in Poughkeepsie on May 9, 1935 to Elizabeth Wohlfarth. He was employed at NYSDOT in Poughkeepsie for 26 years.

In 1959, Spook joined the Pleasant Valley Trout & Game Club of which he was a life member. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping.

He was a member of the Hyde Park Lions Club for over 35 years where he held many positions including Past President and Zone Chair.

Spook is survived by his 5 children; Diane Broderick, Daniel S. Olson, Jr. (Candy), Patricia Oertel (Mark), MaryAnn Olson and Catherine Olson; his longtime companion, Linda Dembicki; his 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 2 former wives.

Special thanks to Ibis and Tim Moorhead for all they did for Spook.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Hyde Park Lions Club, P. O. Box 58, Hyde Park, NY 12538.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
