Daniel Tuohy

VERBANK - Daniel J. Tuohy, 81 of Verbank, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

He was born in Staten Island, NY on March 11, 1939. Daniel served his country with the United States Army from 1956-1959. On December 2, 1979 he married Helen Gilleo. Mrs. Tuohy predeceased him on May 17, 2019.

Mr. Touhy was employed by Dean Witter as a stockbroker and later for Darlind Construction Co. He was a life member of Mid County Rod & Gun Club.

Daniel is survived by his daughters; Sharlene Sisco and husband Robert, Stephanie Rugar and her husband Dennis and Stacey Justino and her husband Robert; his son Daniel Tuohy; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Kevin Tuohy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, August 29 at 11 am from St. Joseph's Church, North Ave., Millbrook. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Millbrook.

For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home - Millbrook
3270 Franklin Ave.
Millbrook, NY 12545
845-677-9611
