Dante Dennis Flagello
Dante Dennis Flagello passed away from complications of COVID-19 in Rome, Georgia on April 8, 2020. Dante was born in the Bronx, New York, on September 25, 1957 to the opera singer Ezio Flagello and his wife Anna. He spent his earliest years growing up with his sisters Genoveffa, Josine and Christine, and two cousins, Donis and Vittorio Flagello, in the Bronx, where he enjoyed the comfort of living close to his extended family. The family moved to Millwood, New York, in 1965. Dante was a 1974 graduate of Ossining High School, where he played trumpet in the OHS Band and participated in sports. He attended Manhattanville College, SUNY at Stony Brook, and graduated from Berry College, Mt. Berry, GA, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Dante moved to Georgia after he married the love of his life, Cindy Gulledge in Briarcliff Manor, on October 30, 1977. There, Dante and Cindy raised their two sons, John and Cliff. Dante was a dedicated father who encouraged his sons to pursue not only their passions, but also his, which was baseball. He coached his sons' little league teams, and instilled the love of baseball in the young people he taught. Life lessons were learned during those games. Dante enjoyed great food, and regularly enjoyed meals prepared under the direction of his son John, Executive Chef at Seed Kitchen & Bar in Marietta, Georgia. A former trumpet player, Dante enjoyed listening to Jazz and Opera.
Dante was an outstanding and valued employee of Gerdau Ameristeel in Cartersville, Georgia, where he held the position of External Logistics Coordinator. He had a solid work ethic, a logical mind and enjoyed a reputation as a problem solver with the company.
Dante had a life filled with accomplishments, fueled by the love of his wife Cindy. He would say that his greatest accomplishment was the relationship he built with his wife. After Dante came home from work, they did everything together on their farm and were each other's best friends. They would finish each other's sentences.
Dante's legacy to those he loves are cherished memories of his dry wit, keen intelligence, fun loving antics and genuine caring. He was the patriarch and the rock that his family leaned on in difficult times.
Dante is survived in Georgia by his wife Cindy, sons John Flagello, Cliff Flagello, grandchildren, Evey and Chaleigh Flagello. He is also survived by his mother, Anna Mione, of Fishkill, New York, three sisters, Genoveffa, Josine and Christine Flagello, nephews, Dezi & Nick Sienty, Kyle Petty, Dante Fekete, nieces, Annie Sienty, Sarah & Samantha Brittain, Gabby Fekete, and a great-niece, Charlie Brittain. He is survived by numerous cousins in New York, Connecticut, California and Washington, DC. He is also survived by his Aunt Dianne Flagello. Dante was predeceased by his father, Ezio Flagello.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Dante was cremated and there will be a memorial service at a later date at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be sent to the family at 380 Wiseman Road, Kingston, Georgia, 30145.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020