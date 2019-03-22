Resources
Daren J. DiMetro

Daren J. DiMetro In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Daren J. DiMetro

3/22/02

The Broken Chain



We little knew that morning that

God was going to

call your name.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we do the same.



It broke our hearts

to lose you,

You did not go alone,

For part of us

went with you

The day God called

you home.



You left us peaceful memories,

Your love is still our guide.

And though we cannot see you,

You are always by our side.

Our family chain is broken

And nothing seems

the same,

But as God calls us

one by one,

The chain will link again.



Forever in our hearts,

Love, Mom, Dad & Kim
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
