In Loving Memory Of
Daren J. DiMetro
3/22/02
The Broken Chain
We little knew that morning that
God was going to
call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts
to lose you,
You did not go alone,
For part of us
went with you
The day God called
you home.
You left us peaceful memories,
Your love is still our guide.
And though we cannot see you,
You are always by our side.
Our family chain is broken
And nothing seems
the same,
But as God calls us
one by one,
The chain will link again.
Forever in our hearts,
Love, Mom, Dad & Kim
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 22, 2019