Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
Darlene Lent-Brown-Contreras

Darlene Lent-Brown-Contreras Obituary
Darlene Lent-Brown-Contreras

Hyde Park - In loving memory of Darlene Lent-Brown-Contreras.

Darlene went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

She is survived by her three children; Albert and his wife Veronica Sarles of Hyde Park, Jason and his wife Heather Sarles of Staatsburgh, and Diana and her husband Chris Perry of Florida. Darlene was best known as " Nannie Babe" because of her favorite people ,her five grandchildren Selena, Ally, Mychelle, Christian, and Hailie. In recent, she was also the proud "GGma" to baby Cameron.

She was a wife, sister, cousin, and aunt to many.

Darlene is predeceased by two husbands Harrie P Brown and William Contreras, along with her Best Bud Helen Kazimer.

After a private cremation Calling hours to pay last respects will be held on Saturday January 11 2020 at Sweets Funeral Home, Rte 9, Hyde Park from 1-4 pm. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
