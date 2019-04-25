|
|
Darlene Mulkins
Lake Wales - Darlene Michelle Graham Nanek Mulkins, 66, Registered Nurse Darlene Mulkins, 66 of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away on April 23, 2019 from complications related to Lung Cancer. Darlene Michelle Graham was born on September 7, 1952 in Poughkeepsie, NY to David and Gladys Sharp Graham. She moved to Lake Wales, Florida in 1980 and obtained her Nursing Degree in 1987 from then Polk Community College. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed horseback riding, camping, riding her bicycle and spending time with her grandchildren Seth and Sophia. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Debbie Kazor. She is survived by her siblings Daphne Zupan, David Graham, Danny Graham and Dea Stevenson, her daughters Jennifer Nanek of Lake Wales, Florida and Tammy (Scott) Schneeweiss of Tillson New York and two grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Marion Nelson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. before the service. Pastor Michael Blare of Trinity Baptist Church will officiate. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 25, 2019